The Decision to Publish ‘The Crucified Christ’

Last November, Jolice Provost of the Central City News staff and I visited St. Helena Catholic Church in Amite. Ms. Jolice wanted me to see the additions to the church and meet the pastor, Father Mark Beard.

We got to see the Adoration Chapel, the Garden of Prayer which was then under construction, the Garden of Gethsemane, the Apostle’s Courtyard, and the vast gift shop and coffee shop. It was an amazing experience.

I had never seen a local church which had done so much to honor Christ in such interesting and unique ways. At that time, we knew nothing about what Father Mark was working on behind the scenes — The Crucified Christ, which is featured in this issue of the Central City News.

Two weeks ago, I first saw the pictures of The Crucified Christ and knew it was very important for our readers to see this work.

To see Jesus’ suffering so graphically displayed is very difficult and will be painful for many.

We decided to publish the photos for two reasons.

First, we know that it will move many people and help them change their eternal destiny. Second, as Father Mark said, we need to see the suffering, because we put Jesus on that cross! Please join me in telling Him “Thank you!”