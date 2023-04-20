Louise Blalock New Manager

Louise Blalock has been named the new Branch Manager for Red River Bank, 14545 Wax Road in Central. However, she is far from a newcomer to Central, having worked here for most of her 41 years in banking. She started at Fidelity Bank when it was on Hooper Road and most recently worked at Investar Bank on Sullivan Road. “I love Central, and it’s so much fun to see so many of my old friends. Central is a very special place because of the people. It’s a great community where people work hard and take pride in this city.” Louise said she enjoys helping people solve their problems. As branch manager, she has lots of ways to help out.