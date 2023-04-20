Two Central High Students Among Six Who Won Essay Contest, Trip to D.C.

On Wednesday March 14, at a banquet hosted by DEMCO, 12 11th grade students competed as semi-finalists in the 46th annual DEMCO essay contest, and six students were announced as winners.

Winners of the contest are Julia Hebert and Maggie Tullier from Central High School, Lillie Lynch from West Feliciana High School, and Julia Blanchard, Eni Nwabueze, and Amelia Williams from Zachary High School. The prize is an all-expense paid summer trip where these six students will serve as DEMCO student delegates at the 2023 NRECA Youth Tour in Washington.

Other semi-finalists who participated are Ethan Rispone from Central High School, Christopher Garrett, Callie Sproles, Tara Waller, and Kayten Zeigler from Denham Springs High School, and Austin Wiltz from Zachary High School.

A record setting 334 11th grade students submitted an essay. Chanon Martin, DEMCO community relations specialist, said, “It’s inspiring and enlightening to hear the varied perspectives and insights from these young adults who are the bright minds of our future.”

The Association of Louisiana Electric Cooperatives coordinates and chaperones the annual summer Youth Tour trip. Participants will visit the Senate, House of Representatives, Supreme Court, National Archives, Arlington Cemetery, and many other historically significant buildings and landmarks.