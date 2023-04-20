Coach Sid Edwards at Istrouma High

Long-time Central High coach and athletic director Sid Edwards has accepted a new position as head football at Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge. Coach Sid was released as Central head football coach last November and given an administrative position at the Central Office. However, even though it meant a large reduction in pay, the former Louisiana Coach of the Year said he wanted to remain in coaching and not sit behind a desk.

For Coach Sid, the Istrouma assignment is a homecoming. He grew up in North Baton Rouge, graduated from Redemptorist, and won two State Football Championship and one State Basketball Championship for the Wolves.

He takes over a storied program at Istrouma. He had high praise for Istrouma coach Jeremy Gradney.