Health Freedom Day Conference April 21

Dr. Peter McCullough, internationally-known cardiologist and the leading proponent of early treatment of COVID, will be keynote speaker during the 2nd Annual Louisiana Health Freedom Day at 1:45 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

The Central City News and Real Health Medical are sponsoring Louisiana Health Freedom Day at Revolution Square, corner of Hooper and Blackwater roads in the City of Central.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m. Other featured speakers will be Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the leading candidate for Governor in the Oct. 14 statewide election, and Louisiana Solicitor General Liz Murril, who is running for AG.

Dr. Rhett Bergeron, who is cosponsoring the conference through Real Health Medical, will speak and introduce Dr. McCullough.

The host of the conference, Rev. Tony Spell, pastor of Life Tabernacle Church, the Church that Never Closed, will also speak. He will tell of being arrested and imprisoned for the crime of holding church.

Speakers will include

•Jeff Wittenbrink, constitutional law expert who represents Pastor Spell and Danielle Bunch

•Jill Dillingham Hines of Health Freedom Louisiana

•Columnist Jeff Crouere

•Rep. Valarie Hodges, who is running for the State Senate

•Former Rep. Woody Jenkins, conference founder and MC. He authored much of Louisiana’s pro-health freedom legislation.Registration is $35. Please register online at centralcitynews.us by Monday, April 17 or by mailing your check to Central City News, 910 N. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Children are $10 payable at the Welcome desk.

Registration fee includes lunch, including the children’s registration fee. For information, email centralcitynews@hotmail.com.