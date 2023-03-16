Stephanie Stafford, Justin LaFleur to Wed April 15

Mr. and Mrs. Randall and Eunice Stafford of Ponchatoula are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Stephanie Michelle Stafford, to Justin Paul LaFleur, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mark and Jackie LaFleur of Central.

Stephanie is the granddaughter of Joyce Stafford and the late Joe Stafford of Hammond, LA, and Petra Borgo and the late Vicente Borgo of Venezuela.

She is a 2015 graduate of Ponchatoula High School and graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University in 2017 with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science. She also graduated from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law in 2021, where she received her Juris Doctor. She is employed as an Attorney with Parker Layrisson Law Firm in Ponchatoula.

The Groom to be is the grandson of Vaunice Tate and the late James Tate of Central and the late Jane and Wilber LaFleur of Lafayette. Justin is a 2013 graduate of Central High School and a graduate from Southeastern Louisiana University in 2017 with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science. He also graduated from Loyola University College of Law where he received his Juris Doctor. He is employed as an Attorney with Seale & Ross in Hammond. The couple will wed on April 15, 2023, at Hemingbough in St Francisville.