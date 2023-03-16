Tractor Supply Coming To Hooper at Sullivan

Tractor Supply is coming to the City of Central!

The popular contemporary farm and ranch store will offer an extensive assortment of pet food, animal feed, power tools, apparel and more. The Garden Center will carry a full range of live goods, along with lawn and garden supplies

A pet washing station and amenities are also planned.

WHAT: The new store will serve as a one-stop shop for farmers, livestock and pet owners, ranchers, hobby farmers, gardeners, homeowners, tradesmen and others.

Pet owners can use a convenient pet wash station with access to professional grade wash bays, grooming tables, tools and more.

The store’s Garden Center will carry top brands including Scotts Miracle-Gro and Bonnie Plants. It will feature an expanded assortment of annuals, perennials, shrubs, decorative accent plants, fruit trees, vegetables and herbs. The Garden Center will also offer a full range of lawn and garden supplies including pots, planters, fertilizer, soil, and gardening hand tools.

The new store will be hiring new team members with firsthand experience in the Out Here Lifestyle and legendary customer service. Anyone interested in applying for a position can visit TractorSupply.com/careers.

WHY: At Central Tractor Supply, customers will be able to shop for a wide range of products at everyday low prices including zero turns and riding mowers, equine supplies, power tools, workwear and boots, pet food and supplies, fencing, welding and more.

WHERE: The Central store will be located in the Central shopping Center at the corner of Hooper and Sullivan roads.

CONTACT: Baylie Bodiford at baylie.bodiford@finnpartners.com or 615-708-2228. To learn more about Tractor Supply Company, visit TractorSupply.com.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. For more than 80 years, Tractor Supply has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands, and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 48,000 team members, the company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. As of June 25, 2022, the company operated 2,016 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 25, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.