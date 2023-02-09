Dancing Jeff: Why He Dances

By Woody Jenkins, Editor, Central City News — If you ever watch Central City News’ coverage of Life Tabernacle’s services, you have probably seen Jeff Jackson — also known as “Dancin’ Jeff” — dance across the front of the sanctuary.

Some people think he looks like a moron or a homeless person who came in off the street. Some people have messaged us not to show Dancin’ Jeff because he presents a bad image for the church.

However, we keep on showing him! Most people have no idea who he is.

Jeff is a veteran who lives in Morgan City. He commutes to Life Tabernacle in Central every Sunday 1 hour and 35 minutes each way. Here’s Jeff’s story:

WHY I DANCE by Jeff Jackson — I was an alcoholic and drug addict most of my adult life. I tried to quit a hundred times, but I couldn’t stop. I would always tell myself, “I’ll just drink one beer”.

I’m certain I have never drank just one beer in my life! It would always be that “one beer” that would lead me back to a big drunk.

Anyone who has tried to quit smoking knows you can’t smoke just one cigarette. It’s impossible!

Everybody who has ever tried to diet knows the first time you slip — and take that first bite — you’re back where you started.

God pulled me out of a living nightmare. If I don’t have a fear of God, I do have a heavy dose of the fear of going back to that old life.

I know how ridiculous I must look sometimes when I dance in church. I’ve been in churches where the music was really bad, places where it might have seemed inappropriate and where it was down right embarrassing.

So many times I felt like an fool, but I danced because I know the power of the “first one.” I know that the first time I decide to sit down because I don’t like the music or I’m not in the right mood, will be the beginning of the end of my praise and the beginning of one hellacious nightmare.

It wouldn’t happen overnight, it would be a gradual thing.

Today I have a joy that I didn’t believe was possible. God has done things in my life I was sure were impossible. I just can’t give it up that easy.

Oh, Thank you Jesus! Now He’s the “first one” and He’s going to make sure that last beer was my last one!

Earlier in life, I had a shattered ankle and the doctors said I would never run again.

Maybe so, but they didn’t say I couldn’t dance!

P.S. That’s me in the Army, my shattered ankle, and my sweet mama who never gave up on me!