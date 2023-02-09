Rep. Hodges Seeks Livingston Senate Seat

Rep. Valarie Hodges (R-Watson) has announced that she will be a candidate for the Senate in District 13.

Hodges has distinguished herself as a reliable conservative in the House of Representatives and as a leader in the battle to prevent flooding. Hodges was first elected in House District 64 in 2011, receiving 69 percent of the vote. She was subsequently re-elected twice without opposition.

She said, “The voters in District 13 and all of Livingston Parish are among the most conservative in Louisiana, both economically and socially, and continue to be concerned about flooding. I have fought to protect their conservative values and have led on vital flood prevention. That’s why I believe voters have been so supportive of my candidacy to represent them over the past 11 years in the state legislature.”

Hodges has a strong pro-business record. She is pro-life and pro-Second Amendment. She is a fighter who is not afraid to tackle controversial issues.

Hodges is married to the Rev. Leland Hodges. Their family served in the mission field in Mexico for 18 years prior to her service in the House of Representatives. Her conservative Christian beliefs have informed her political philosophy and made her a leader on a wide array of social issues. She loves America and has fought for patriotic education for school children.

Hodges serves as Chairwoman of the Comite River Diversion Canal Task Force/Amite River Basin. When completed, the CRDC will lower flood levels by 3 to 7 feet and thus lower flood insurance premiums. She passed legislation allowing snagging and clearing of debris from the Comite and Amite Rivers. Hodges also passed legislation authorizing the Cajun Navy to utilize state resources and allowing GOHSEP to deploy a registry of volunteers in cases of declared emergencies.

The Hodges’ residence received nearly four feet of water during the great flood of 2016, and she has devoted much of her time in the legislature attempting to prevent future floods in Livingston and East Baton Rouge Parishes.

The election in Senate District 13, which comprises most of Livingston Parish, will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Those who would like to volunteer or contribute to the Valarie Hodges Campaign are asked to email vhodges2023@gmail.com.