State Rep. Edmonds to Seek Bodi White Seat

Republican State Rep. Rick Edmonds has announced his candidacy for Louisiana Senate, District 6. Rep. Edmonds has served two terms as the representative for District 66. Following this formal announcement, Edmonds is planning campaign kick-off events across the district.

“After much prayer and discussion with my wife Cindy, I have decided to formally enter the race for Louisiana Senate,” he said. “Louisiana is in desperate need of conservative leadership to represent our families, our businesses, and our communities. Based on my record as a legislator, I believe I’m the best person for the job.”

Edmonds is a member of the House Appropriations Committee, where he has fought hard to reduce wasteful spending and ensure tax dollars are spent efficiently. He has advocated for school choice, quality preschool programs, strong pro-life and adoption policies, and election integrity. He also served as Chairman of the House Municipal, Parochial and Cultural Affairs.

“I’m proud of what I have accomplished while serving the families of House District 66 and believe I can make an even bigger impact for my district and the State of Louisiana in the Senate.”

Rick is married to his high school sweetheart, Cindy, for nearly 49 years. They have four children and eight grandchildren.