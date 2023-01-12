Mayor Wade Evans Sworn In

By Woody Jenkins Editor

Clerk of Court Doug Welborn swore in Central Mayor Wade Evans, Police Chief Roger Corcoran, and four members of the Central City Council in ceremonies Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Kristenwood conference center, 14025 Greenwell Springs Rd. in Central.

Welborn swore in Councilmen-at-Large Josh Roy and Aaron McKinney, Councilman J.D. Lavergne and Councilman Tim Lazaroe.

Justice of the Peace Larry Spencer, who is also a minister, swore in Dr. Kim Fralick to the Council. Council members D’Ann Wells and Briton Myer had to be out of town and were sworn in during separate ceremonies.

City Clerk Mark Miley swore in Ms. Wells at her home with family gathered around. Mr. Myer was sworn in by Clerk of Court Doug Welborn at the Clerk’s office at City Hall in Downtown Baton Rouge.

Wade Evans became the 4th Mayor of the City of Central.

Former Central High School principal Mac Watts was appointed Central’s first mayor by Gov. Kathleen Blanco shortly after Central was incorporated in 2005. He was subsequently elected and reelected, He served until 2014.

Mayor Watts was challenged in the election of 2010 by businessman Jr. Shelton who narrowly lost. Shelton came back in 2014 after Watts retired and was elected that year, becoming Central’s second mayor.

In 2018, Mayor Shelton was challenged by his former assistant, David Barrow, who was elected. Then last fall Mayor Barrow was challenged by Wade Evans, then Mayor Pro-Tem, and Evans was elected.

The new Mayor has wasted no time reaching out to those who did not support him. So far, everyone has been very receptive, he said.

Evans said, “Thirty-nine percent of the voters did not support me, and it’s my job to win them over.”

He said, “We can disagree and still be good citizens and good friends.”

Mayor Evans had a meeting with Pastor Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church. “I wanted to let him know how important he is to this community and how much we appreciate his ministry,” he said.

The mayor’s first big decisions were who to appoint as City Attorney, City Clerk, Finance Director, Planning and Zoning Attorney, and Administrative Law Judge. He announced those appointments at the Council meeting Tuesday. See article on Page 1. As a result, those decisions are behind him.

The City of Central recently acquired a large tract of land on Sullivan Road for construction of City Hall. The two buildings on the property will need to be demolished, the mayor said. He visited the tract this week and walked through the old home. “It was emotional. The city purchased the property from the Devall family, and my daddy and Randy Devall, now deceased, were close. They played out in front of the house. There are two beautiful live oaks on that property. No matter what happens, we will build around those two trees and make sure they are preserved.”

The Central Community School Board’s new administration building across the street is nearing completion. Mayor Evans is hopeful the school board will allow the City Council to use the School Board’s new meeting room for City Council meetings. “I think we can do something for the School Board to help them, such as allow the use of City Hall parking for the overflow of parking needed for football games.”

The mayor is beginning to meet with homeowner associations and is working on a recreation committee and a finance committee.

He’s excited about the 5K run planned for March 4 by the Central Chamber and the Police Department to promote organ procurement. “We need to celebrate the gift of organ donation,” he said.

Mayor Evans said 2022 was significant for him not only for being elected mayor but because he experienced a spiritual rebirth during the year, which has affected every aspect of his life.

He said he feels more grounded than ever before and better prepared to take on the responsibilities of mayor. “More than anything, I want to be a light for our community and help to bring us all together.”

When asked why he chose Clerk of Court Doug Welborn to lead the swearing in ceremony, Evans said because Doug is a good Central man and their families have been friends forever.

The new mayor exudes an air of optimism and confidence. A number of citizens have commented they see something different about him, something very special.