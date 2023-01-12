Council Chooses Aaron McKinney As Mayor Pro-Tem
The Central City Council held its first meeting of the new four-year cycle Tuesday, Jan. 10 and chose Councilman-at-Large Aaron McKinney as Mayor Pro-Tem.
He replaced Pro-Tem Wade Evans who was elected mayor. Evans replaced outgoing Central Mayor David Barrow.
Officials appointed by Mayor Evans at the meeting were Mark Miley, city clerk; Suzonne Cowart, finance director; Kyle Celestin, city attorney; Mark Balkin, planning and zoning attorney, and Ti Barnes, administrative hearing officer.
