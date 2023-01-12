Council Chooses Aaron McKinney As Mayor Pro-Tem

January 12, 2023 0 Comments

 The Central City Council held its first meeting of the new four-year cycle Tuesday, Jan. 10 and chose Councilman-at-Large Aaron McKinney as Mayor Pro-Tem.

He replaced Pro-Tem Wade Evans who was elected mayor. Evans replaced outgoing Central Mayor David Barrow.

Officials appointed by Mayor Evans at the meeting were Mark Miley, city clerk; Suzonne Cowart, finance director; Kyle Celestin, city attorney; Mark Balkin, planning and zoning attorney, and Ti Barnes, administrative hearing officer.

Twitter Digg Delicious Stumbleupon Technorati Facebook Email
News, Politics

About CCNAdmin

View all posts by CCNAdmin

No comments yet... Be the first to leave a reply!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.