School Board Takes Office with Five New Members

City Clerk Mark Miley swore in all seven members of the Central Community School Board Monday night in ceremonies at Central High School.

Only two incumbent school board members — Roxanne Atkinson and Dr. David Walker — returned for another term. Five newcomers joined the board — Jason Leaphart, Nick Carmena, Michael Davis, Michael Hooper, and Carol Burton-Norwood.

Ms. Atkinson was elected board president, and Dr. Walker was chosen vice president. Outgoing board members Dr. Jim Gardner, Sharon Browning, Ruby Foil, Dr. Keith Holmes, and Kim Powers came to congratulate the new members.

Dr. Gardner, Ms. Browning, and Ms. Foil were original members of the Central School Board appointed in 2006 by Gov. Blanco.

Central High School has just undergone a $22 million renovation that has turned the facility into virtually a new school. That is one of four major projects the outgoing school board planned and oversaw. The others are

•Renovation of Tanglewood Elementary School

•Renovation of Wildcat Stadium

•Construction of the School Administration building at the intersection of Hooper and Sullivan.