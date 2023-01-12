Republican Party Endorses Four Incumbents, Adopts Grassroots Plan Called ‘Victory 2023’

The Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish has endorsed all four incumbent constitutional officers in the parish — Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, Assessor Brian Wilson, Clerk of Court Doug Welborn, and Coroner Beau Clark — in preparation for the Oct. 14, 2023 primary and Nov. 18, 2023 general election.

The 17-member executive committee of the party voted unanimously to endorse the four long-time Republican officials.

Republican parish chairman Woody Jenkins said, “The Republican Party endorsement is much valued by candidates in this parish. Normally, the endorsement is a rather involved process. It includes the candidate speaking at the Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon, an investigation of candidate’s background, requiring the candidate to answer a detailed questionnaire on his views on 60 major issues relevant to the office he is seeking, and finally an interview of the candidate by the 17-member executive committee. Ultimately, our goal is to provide voters, especially Republican voters, with endorsements for candidates they can support with confidence in their character, preparation for public office, and conservative political philosophy.”

“The party will proceed with its normal endorsement process this year. However, we are very familiar with the work of these four officials. Their records are solid, and we understand the importance of returning them to public office. We wanted to make a statement very early that they have the full support and backing of the Republican Party. We will have an open endorsement for governor and other state officials, although earlier than usual.”

The GOP also adopted an ambitious grassroots organizing plan called Victory 2023 designed to turn out Republican and other conservative voters this fall.

Jenkins said, “Last fall, Sen. Kennedy spent $20 million and won in a landslide statewide. Yet, he received only 46 percent of the vote in East Baton Rouge Parish. That gives you an idea of the challenge we face. Our path to victory is to organize our voters at the grassroots level. We plan to do that by establishing neighborhood headquarters throughout the parish. They will be the base of operations for yard signs, literature, and walk lists. Neighborhood HQ’s are vital to this plan. If you are interested in hosting a neighborhood HQ, email the party for more information at capitalrepublican@hotmail.com. Please include your name, address, and phone number.”