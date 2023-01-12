Haven Café Is Blossoming at Revolution Square

The Haven Café & General Store opened at 9500 Blackwater Road, Central, on Dec. 9, 2022. The non-profit ministry offers a beautiful home-cooked meal Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

The general store opens at 10 a.m. Food service is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The meal always includes meat or seafood with two sides, homemade bread and a salad. The price is $10 including tea or coffee.

Customers say it’s some of the best food around and an incredible bargain. The general store offers crafts and products made by church members

All proceeds go to support the church’s Sunday school bus ministry in poor areas of the Capital region.

The Haven Café & General Store is a ministry of Life Tabernacle Church, Hooper at Blackwater. Sister Shaye Spell is general manager.