Jennifer Knapps Joins Landmark Bank

Jennifer Knapps of Central has joined Landmark Bank, focusing on business development in Central, Livingston, and St. Helena Parish. With almost 30 years of banking experience, she has vast knowledge in many areas of the financial sector that include lending, investments, and personal and commercial banking. She previously worked at Regions Bank and Bank One (Chase Bank).

Jennifer has proven to be very successful throughout her banking career and has received many accolades for her outstanding performance.

She was born and raised in Livingston Parish where she attended Live Oak High School. For over 25 years, she resided in St. Helena Parish where she raised her three sons. She currently resides in Central.

In a statement, Landmark Bank said, “We are excited to have Jennifer join our team at Landmark Bank. She will be focusing on business development, primarily lending opportunities in Livingston Parish, St. Helena Parish and the City of Central.