Walk-On’s Wildcat Coming Soon to Central

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux continues to build on its winning streak with exciting franchise development and a new modern design, that is set to debut in Central.

The award-winning brand announced the unveiling of a new restaurant prototype – the Wildcat – which will debut with longtime partner DMBC’s newest location that is slated to open on Sullivan Road, near Grand Settlement Boulevard in Central. This will be the first location to feature the Wildcat and will be used as the blueprint for DMBC’s remaining six Walk-On’s that are still in development.

Walk-On’s Wildcat design offers franchisees more options when it comes to real estate and construction. Smaller than its big brother, the Bulldog, the new design still packs a punch with seating for more than 200 in a 6,000-square-foot, modern footprint with interior and exterior dining. In addition, the new design requires less upfront costs and offers more flexibility and improved economics for a new restaurant.

“We’re so excited to partner with DMBC on the launch of this exciting new design,” said Walk-On’s CEO Brandon Landry. “Our new model offers the same game day experience both inside and on our patio, but in a more efficient layout for franchisees looking for a smaller footprint. While the restaurant will be reduced in size, the experience will stay the same and gives new franchisees additional options for expansion.”

DMBC began its partnership with Walk-On’s by acquiring the Lafayette location in 2016. Since then, DMBC has opened 16 locations across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee including many of the SEC college towns. With this new expansion agreement, the franchise group will begin scouting out real estate options that will feature the new design by the end of 2023.

“The growth we’ve experienced since we signed on with Walk-On’s has been unbelievable,” said DBMC Restaurants President Jason Gisclair. “We’ve had such great success at all our locations and believe it’s only going to improve once we launch this exciting new design. This updated Walk-On’s is a gamechanger and will allow us to bring the unique Cajun sports bistreaux experience to more communities.”

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering Americana and Cajun cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Étouffée, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Doughnut Bread Pudding made with Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Walk-On's: Game Day With A Taste of Louisiana.

