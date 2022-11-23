Four Propositions on Dec. 10 Ballot

November 23, 2022

By Woody Jenkins, Central City News – Central voters will face four propositions on the Dec. 10 election ballot, and two of them are of particular importance. 

Sheriff Sid Edwards has proposed renewing a 6.90-mill property tax for the next 10 years. The tax is expected to produce $35 million a year or $351 million over the life of the tax.

Constitutional Amendment No. 1 

locks into the Louisiana Constitution the requirement that only U.S. citizens are eligible to vote. Amendment Nos. 2 and 3 require Senate confirmation of the governor’s appointments to the Civil Service Board and State Police Board.

