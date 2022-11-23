Central City News to Launch Talk Network With Moon Griffon, Jeff Crouere M-F Daily

Two of Louisiana’s most popular radio talk show hosts, Moon Griffon and Jeff Crouere, are joining forces with the Central City News, Louisiana’s Newspaper of Year, for a unique talk show network they believe will take the Baton Rouge market by storm.

Combining the best of radio, television, newspaper, and the Internet, LOUISIANA.AM will offer a daily 12-hour block of objective news and conservative talk from a Louisiana perspective.

Moon Griffon has been Louisiana’s most popular radio talk show host for more than 30 years. The flamboyant Cajun conservative is in 12 markets around the state and has an impact on legislation in Washington and at the State Capitol and on the political future of candidates running statewide.

Griffon is a native of Plaquemine, Louisiana, but he grew up attending Redemptorist High School in Baton Rouge. Ironically, despite his Baton Rouge roots, the Moon Griffon Show is in every major market in Louisiana except Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Similarly, conservative leader Jeff Crouere has a daily talk show on radio in New Orleans, does a weekly television on a popular New Orleans TV station, writes a newspaper column that runs nationwide, and hosts a new podcast.

Crouere is both a journalist and a political activist. In 2016, he was state vice chairman of Trump for President. Like Moon Griffon, Jeff Crouere is not on any radio station in the Baton Rouge market. Nevertheless, his influence is felt at the State Capitol and among Baton Rouge area conservatives.

Woody Jenkins, editor and publisher of the Central City News, brings more than 50 years of experience in journalism. He was elected to the LSU Journalism School Hall of Fame. His daily television news program, Baton Rouge Today, aired for 20 years on WBTR-TV, and was named the Best Local News Program at community stations across the country. The Central City News has won more than 200 awards for excellence in journalism and was named Louisiana’s Newspaper of the Year the past two years by the Louisiana Press Association.

The Central City News has a dozen Facebook pages with more than 110,000 followers. Its pages regularly have more than 4 million views a month.

The plan is for Moon Griffon and Jeff Crouere to continue their daily news talk radio programs. But those daily shows will be videoed separately and the live feed sent to Central City News’ Facebook pages, youtube channel, Twitter page, Truth Social page, and websites centralcitynews.us and a new page, LOUISIANA.AM.

Moon Griffon said, “We know anything new takes time to get established, but we are all committed to stick with this and build it into something that will have a big impact and last.”

Griffon, Crouere, and Jenkins will sell commercials exclusively in the Baton Rouge market to air in the shows. Jeff Crouere broadcasts live from 7 to 11 a.m., while Moon Griffon broadcasts live from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. LOUISIANA.AM will broadcast Crouere live from 7 to 9 a.m. and Griffon live from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. A rebroadcast of Crouere’s full four-show will air from 12 noon to 4 p.m., and a rebroadcast of Griffon’s show will air from 4 to 7 p.m. Crouere will have morning drive time, Griffon will have afternoon drive time, and the two will share mid-day drive time.

To discuss advertising, email centralcitynews@hotmail.com