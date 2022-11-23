Two Rivers Drugstore Open On Hooper

Two Rivers Drugstore is now open at 13565 Hooper Road in the Central Shopping Center. The phone is 256-7373.

The opening is the dream of Austin Peavy, who worked for Claude Derbes, the late owner of Central Drug Store, when it was at the same location. Peavy said he enjoys providing personal service to customers. He is excited that so many people have already come in — mainly because they saw the sign outside and were wondering what was happening. New customers tell stories about Mr. Claude and previous owners of the pharmacies that have been located there.