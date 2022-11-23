The Haven Cafe Opening at Life Tabernacle

The Haven Cafe & General Store at the Lake is now a reality! The Haven Cafe, a special project of Sister Shaye Spell, is a small, non-profit outdoor cafe nestled between Life Tabernacle Church, the Brush Arbor Freedom Center, and the beautiful lake with its walking deck.

Sister Shaye said, “When you are here, you can make yourself at home in this comfortable, nature-inspired, rustic hangout where there’s something for everyone. You can enjoy a hot latte, expresso, or our signature cold brew while sitting in a cozy futon or swing, listening to the sounds of the outdoors. You can enjoy complimentary WiFi for business meetings or just check on your messages or social media.”

“Always feel free to invite your friends to The Haven Cafe on the campus of Life Tabernacle. The Haven serves hot lunches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The menu will be ever changing but will usually consist of home-cooked meals with plenty of farm-fresh vegetables, fresh bread, and sweet tea.”

“You will also want to visit the general store and browse our inventory of home-grown or handcrafted gift items, most of which are made by members of Life Tabernacle. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. All proceeds from the cafe and general store will support the operation of the bus ministry. Our children’s ministry is currently the largest in the South, and we plan to continue to grow where God has planted us! Thank you for supporting this work!” The Haven is behind Life Tabernacle, 9323 Hooper Rd., Central 70818.