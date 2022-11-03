Large Turnout in Early Voting at Central Library

During eight days of early voting, the people of Central and nearby areas poured into the Central Library on Joor Road to cast their votes in the Nov. 8 election. Voters are choosing a U.S. Senator, Congressman, judges, city officials and school board members.

Since Clerk of Court Doug Welborn brought Early Voting to Central several years ago, it has really caught on. Last week, 4,698 people voted at Central Library.