Sen. Kennedy Faces Clear Sailing

Sen. John Kennedy is widely popular with Louisiana voters and should breeze to a clear victory in his race for a second six-year term.

On top of his popularity are three things: First, this is a strong year for Republicans, and he will naturally benefit from that. Second, he faces a weak and divided field of Democratic opponents. Third, the black turnout in early voting was way down — far below where it has to be to win statewide elections. About 25 percent of early voters were black. About 35 percent is needed for Democrats to win statewide.

A native of Zachary, John Kennedy is well known to voters in Central. They like him and can be expected to be a respectable part of the landslide victory he will win statewide.

More interesting for Sen. Kennedy is what could happen after the election. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is the Senate Minority Leader and would normally be a shoo-in to be the Senate Majority Leader in January if Republicans win control of the Senate Nov. 8, as is expected.

However, McConnell has an abrasive style and is no friend to conservatives. He has alienated many in the Republican caucus. Perhaps most important, he is a vocal opponent of former President Trump, who would like nothing better than to replace him.

A leading candidate to take on McConnell is none other than Louisiana’s junior senator, John Kennedy.

“John Kennedy” must be the best imaginable name for a senator, but this John Kennedy brings a lot more than a famous name. He is strong, reliable, and a born fighter and leader.

Republican senators would be well advised to select Sen. John Kennedy as their new Majority Leader. There is no comparison to McConnell. Kennedy has the philosophy and the leadership style to make the next two years very productive and successful for the Republican Party and the conservative movement in the United States Senate.

— Woody Jenkins