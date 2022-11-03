Congressman Garret Graves Is Staying Close to the People

For most Congressmen, getting reelected should be a breeze. Just do your job, represent the viewpoint of your district, and stay close to the people.

Staying close to the people means being out there with them, making yourself available, answering their calls, letters, and emails, and having the heart of a servant.

Too often, people get elected to Congress, start believing their press releases, and get the “big head.” They are too busy and too important to be out and about with ordinary souls. That hasn’t happened to Garret Graves, which is why, no matter who were to run, he would be very tough to beat. Add to that his conservative voting record, and outstanding Chief of Staff in Paul Sawyer, and you have a Congressman with staying power. If Re-

publicans win the House as expected, Garret should play a major in Congress for years to come.