Runoff Likely for 1st Circuit Court of Appeal

One of the most important races on the ballot for Tuesday, Nov. 8 is for the First Circuit Court of Appeal. This appellate court is the first line of defense against the bad decisions coming from the District Court in Baton Rouge, and there are many!

In years past, the district judges serving on the 19th Judicial District Court had a reputation for judicial restraint and respect for the Louisiana Constitution and the federal Constitution. However, with the creation of judicial sub-districts, liberal judges have become a majority on the court.

The sub-districts have not been reapportioned in 30 years. East Baton Rouge Parish is evenly split between black and white. As a result, the parish should have eight Democrats and seven Republicans on the District Court bench, or vice versa. Yet, because the sub-districts have not been reapportioned, Democrats now control the election of 10 of the 15 district judges in the parish.

Those Democrats are mostly liberal, and their decisions often need scrutiny. That’s where the First Circuit Court of Appeal comes in. We have to count on them to correct the mistakes of the 19th Judicial District.

In the Nov. 8 election, two conservative Republicans — Judge Hunter Greene and Judge Beau Higginbotham — are on the ballot, as is Judge Don Johnson, a Democrat.

The Republican Party has coalesced around Judge Hunter Greene. Judge Greene who has been both a CPA and an attorney, served in the Louisiana House of Representatives for eight years and as Family Court judge for eight years. During his time in the Louisiana House, he had to vote on countless thousands of important bills that have charted the direction of our state. In that capacity, he proved himself to be a strong, outspoken leader and a solid conservative. As Family Court Judge, he has a reputation of being fair to the parties and careful to do justice in accordance with the state and federal constitutions.

Judge Greene has won the endorsement of the Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish.

The other Republican candidate, Judge Beau Higginbotham is also a staunch conservative who is respected by the bar and who could be expected to do a fine job if elected. When asked why they chose Greene over Higginbotham, most members of the Republican Parish Executive Committee said that while both candidates are well qualified, Greene has a stronger campaign and is better positioned to win in the runoff.

A runoff is likely with Judge Don Johnson likely to face one of the Republicans. Judge Johnson is a fine person who works well with lawyers appearing in his court. However, he is a liberal Democrat. He received national attention recently when after the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, he refused to allow Louisiana’s strong pro-life legislation to go into effect.

Even though Judge Johnson is a very good man, his liberal judicial philosophy is an example of why conservatives must be elected to the First Circuit Court of Appeal.

— Woody Jenkins, Editor