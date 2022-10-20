Republicans Endorse 21 Candidates

After reviewing questionnaires from the candidates and conducting interviews, the Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish has announced its endorsements for the Nov. 8 election. The following descriptions were provided by the Republican Party:

•John Kennedy, U. S. Senate – After only one term, Sen. Kennedy has become a lion of the Senate. He is a powerful voice and can be counted on to protect traditional values, the free enterprise system, the border, and the national defense and to oppose with humor and grace every manner of insanity offered by the left.

•Garret Graves, Congress – A strong voice for Louisiana and conservative values, he is

headed for leadership positions in Congress.

•Hunter Greene, Circuit Court of Appeal – Judge Greene has served with distinction as a member of the Louisiana House of Representatives and as Family Court judge. Before that, he was a practicing CPA and an attorney. A man of integrity with strong conservative values, he is ideal for service on the Circuit Court of Appeal.

•Steve Myers – District Judge for 19th Judicial District – Steve Myers has had an interesting career in law for 34 years and in business. He is a thinker and a writer. A strong Christian with conservative values and a belief in the Constitution, he will be an intellectual force for good on the bench. His brother Brad Myers was elected judge in the spring.

• James Salsbury, Central Chief of Police – As Central’s police chief from 2014 to 2019, he dramatically upgraded the department and the staff. Using almost entirely volunteers, he made great progress. He acquired the current police station at no cost to taxpayers and the Motorcycle Unit at no cost. He took over investigation of wrecks from the Sheriff. He averaged about 700 wrecks a year, which freed the Sheriff to investigate serious crime. He had few controversies, no allegations of violating citizens’ rights, and no suits against the department.

•Aaron McKinney, Central Councilman-at-Large. Despite working long hours at his job and raising a family, McKinney devotes himself to the Central City Council and provides a solid conservative voice. He has an ear for the concerns of citizens and works well with other Council members.

• Josh Roy, Central Councilman-at-Large – Roy now represents a district on the Council but is seeking one of the two citywide Council-at-Large positions. As an attorney and leader in his church, he has the respect of many in the community who look to him for wisdom and guidance.

• J. D. Lavergne III, Central City Council District 2 – A newcomer to politics, Lavergne has impressed many during this election cycle with his common sense approach. He is a solid conservative who is very active in the community including as a coach.

•Briton Myer, Central City Council District 5 – A young attorney, Myer has the energy and willingness to get out into the community, identify the problems, and get things done. He will do a fine job.

• Kim Powers, Central Community School Board District 4 – Elected to the school board in a special election last year, Kim Powers has shown herself to be a fighter for traditional family values. She has been fighting the school board’s new policy of raising property taxes without a vote of the people. She has been outspoken against mask mandates, vaccine mandates, and closing schools unnecessarily. She will be a formible foe for those who want liberal policies imposed on our schools and our children.

•Jeannie Spell, Central Community School Board District 7 – One of the surprises of this campaign has been the emergence of Jeannie Spell, a former teacher of American history, geography, pre-algebra and algebra, who also distinguished herself in real estate with more than $40 million is sales. She will be a powerful spokesman for family values.

• David McDavid, Mayor of Zachary – David McDavid is the current chief of police in Zachary. He knows the community backwards and forward. He knows the people, their values, and their needs. He is a strong conservative and loves Zachary. He should be a fine mayor!

• L. T. Dupré, Zachary City Judge – A trial lawyer and prosecutor who has literally “seen it all,” Dupré is well prepared from a professional standpoint to be Zachary’s city judge. Even more importantly, he has the values and wisdom which prepare him to render justice and mercy as the law and the facts warrant. An excellent choice for judge.

• James Graves, Zachary City Council District 4 – James Graves is a barber who was recently honored by the Zachary Chamber of Commerce for having one of the five best businesses in Zachary. As a barber, he has his ear to the ground and knows what people in the community are thinking and what they need. He will bring a common sense approach to the Council.

• Jennifer Boyd, Zachary City Council District 5 – Jennifer Boyd is Vice President of a major bank in Zachary. She volunteers for every worthwhile cause in the community. Now she is very concerned about the direction of city government especially in her Council district where the incumbent has been devisive. She will bring dignity to a Council that cannot afford to be in turmoil.

The Republican Party has also endorsed all five incumbent Republican members of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. They are:

•Mark Bellue, District 1

• Jill Dyson, District 6

•Mike Gaudet, District 7

•Connie Bernard, District 8

•David Tatman, District 9

While these school board members have their differences, they are conservative and espouse traditional family values. All are deserving of reelection.