GOP Endorsements for Council

Central has a seven-member City Council. All seven will be chosen Nov. 8. Two members are elected citywide, and five from single-member districts. Councilman-at-Large Aaron McKinney is running for reelection, while district Councilman Josh Roy is running for the other at-large seat. They are opposed by Donnie Fuslier. Two district Council members — D’Anne Wells and Tim Lazaroe —were elected without opposition. Councilman Briton Myer is opposed by Vanda Mannino. Dr. Kim Fralick and Perry Whitney are running for an open seat, as are Ray Ashford and J. D. Lavergne. Fuslier and Fralick are Independents.