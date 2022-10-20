Democrats Endorse Diverse Candidates

After an embarrassing public controversy and charges of racism, the Louisiana Democratic Party has endorsed three candidates for U.S. Senate:

• Gary Chambers

•Luke Mixon

•Syrita Steib

The state party at first agreed to endorse Mixon, the choice of Gov. John Bel Edwards. However, after charges of racism by Gary Chambers, the party endorsed all three. Chambers said he was outraged when he said Democratic state chairman Katie Bernhardt told him only a white candidate could win the Senate seat.

Here in Baton Rouge, Democratic Parish chairman Rep. Barbara Carpenter announced the party’s local endorsements in a statement to the Central City News.

Rep. Carpenter said the following candidates have been endorsed by the Democratic Party of East Baton Rouge Parish:

JUDGES

•Judge, 1st Circuit Court of Appeal – Judge Don Johnson

•District Judge, 19th Judicial District (Northern sub-district) – Gail Horne Ray

City of Central

The Democratic Party has made no endorsement for Central Mayor, Police Chief, or City Council

City of Zachary

•Mayor – None

•Chief of Police – Robert Williams

•City Council, District 4 – Sharon “Mrs. T” Turner

•City Council, District 5 – Lael Montgomery

Baker School Board

•District 1 – Elaine Davis

•District 3 – Joyce Burges

•District 4 – Monique Butler Porche

Central School Board

•District 1 – Jeffery LaCour

East Baton Rouge School Board

•District 1 – Kimberly Bainguel

•District 2 – Vereta Lee

•District 3 – Jamie Robinson

•District 4 – Tebbe Jackson

•District 5 – Evelyn Ware-Jackson

•District 7 – Cathy Carmichael

•District 8 – Katie Kennison

•District 9 – Pam Taylor Johnson

Zachary School Board

•District 1 – Gaynell Young

•District 6 – Elecia Brown “Lisa” Lathon

•District 7 – Natasha Hayes

•District 9 – Sheldon Early