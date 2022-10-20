Dems Back Jeffery LaCour for Central Board

The Democratic Party of East Baton Rouge Parish has voted to endorse Jeffery LaCour, who is running for the Central Community School Board from District 1 in the Nov. 8 primary election. LaCour is the only Democrat seeking any office in Central in this election, although Carol Burton Norwood was a Democrat until the day before qualifying to run in School Board District 7.

In his announcement, LaCour said he was running to give voice to the community. “They need someone who will listen to their needs and concerns,” he said. He said more than just the seven members of the school board should be in decision making. He said two of his strengths are having all four of his children in the school system and his business experience.