Some Candidates Not Endorsed by Either Party Are Worthy of Consideration in Nov. 8 Election

The Democratic and Republican parties have now made their endorsements for this election cycle, and we are reporting the complete list of those endorsements in this edition of the Central City News.

The endorsed Republican candidates are an impressive group. Each one is well qualified by his experience, character, and philosophy to serve in the offices they are seeking.

However, there are a number of other candidates who voters may also want to consider. They were not endorsed for a variety of reasons. Some were not eligible for the endorsement because they are registered as independents or because they have not been Republicans long enough to be considered. Only candidates who have been registered Republican for at least six months are eligible for endorsement. Others are Republicans who did not seek the party’s endorsement or who may have had one or more issues that prevented them from getting the support of a majority of the members of the Republican Parish Executive Committee. Here are some candidates who were not endorsed by either party but who have impressed us:

• Judge Beau Higginbotham, who is running for 1st Circuit Court of Appeal. The Republican-endorsed candidate is Judge Hunter Greene who is very outstanding and deserves support. Also outstanding is District Judge Beau Higginbotham, who is a conservative and also very capable of doing an outstanding job.

•Mayor David Barrow, the current mayor of Central, has done a fine job the past four years. He has been honest and hardworking. He is tight with the taxpayers’ dollars and is working hard on drainage and roads. We strongly disagree with the continuous attacks he has been subjected to by another publication.

•Mayor Pro-Tem Wade Evans, who is also running for mayor, has many good ideas and lots of energy. He would bring Central in some new directions. We like his creative approach and high energy.

We disagree with both Mayor Barrow and Mayor Pro-tem Evans on several important matters but think both are good candidates worthy of consideration.

•Dr. Kim Fralick, who is running for the Central City Council from District 4. Dr. Kim served on the Council from 2014-2019 and did a fine job. She is a hard worker and a proven conservative. She is an Independent and would do well.

•Vanda Mannino, who is running for Central City Council from District 5. Vanda is very smart and has lots of relevent experience. She has the time to devote to this job and would be outstanding.

•Mike Davis, candidate for Central School Board from District 5. Mike is an attorney and business owner. He is a solid conservative. He did not seek the Republican endorsement but appears to have what it takes to do a good job.

•Chris de Pierne, candidate for Central School Board from District 5. He is a real go-getter. He regularly attends school board meetings and asks good questions. He would definitely shake up the board in a positive way. He is not affiliated with a party.