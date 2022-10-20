On the Campaign Trail: Dele

This campaign has given me the chance to meet many interesting people running for public office. One of the most enjoyable was Dele Adebamiji. Born in Nigeria, Dele has practiced law here for more than 20 years. He is an amazing man — not only an attorney but a pastor and a man of real understanding. Like many Africans, he is deeply conservative, strongly pro-life and pro-traditional marriage. If I were in his court, I would have faith in his decisions.