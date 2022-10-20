Nick Carmena Seeking Seat On Central’s School Board

The following statement was issued by Nick Carmena, candidate for Central School Board from District 4:

Dear Central Friends, I am currently running for the Central Community School Board, District 4. I have lived in Central almost my entire life. I feel blessed to have been raised by the Central community. I owe so much to my family, friends, and teachers who helped shape me into the man I am today. They helped instill my values, disciplined me when I needed it, and loved me through it all.

I never had any doubt that Central was the place where I wanted to establish my home, rear my family, and grow Carmena’s Collision to its present day, 17 years in business. I married my wonderful wife Cherie and bought our home in Central where we raise our two sons Kason and Cash. Kason is now at CHS and has grown and thrived in the Central School System. Cash is in kindergarten so I am committed to seeing our system prosper for many years to come.

As a member of the school system’s facilities committee, I take great pride in the small part that I played in the transformation of Central High School and the facelift at Bellingrath. I am excited to have an opportunity to be elected as a school board member, so I can help continue the outstanding job that the current board is doing. I want to be a part of continuing to make Central a world-class school system.

I have spent the last 10 years coaching local children through SLYFA, CAYL, and the Pelican’s baseball organization. I am a proud member of Journey church and I strive to be active in all our community events and happenings. I have worked very hard to build a reputation that my family would be proud of and one worthy of this Central Community that I love.

It would be a great honor for me to represent the Central Community and the incredible school system that we call ours. For our kids, for our city, please consider me, Nick Carmena. Early voting Oct. 25 thru Nov. 1, election day Nov. 8.