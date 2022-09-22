More Endorsements Coming for Municipal Offices

The Republican Party is wrapping up its endorsements for U.S. Senate, Congress, judgeships, and most school board races for the Nov. 8 election. However, endorsements for municipal offices such as Mayor, Police Chief, and City Council are still on the table and will be coming soon.

In general, the party only makes endorsements when at least one of the Republican candidates in a given race asks the party to make an endorsement.

So far, at least one candidate for Central Mayor, Central Police chief, Zachary Mayor, and Zachary City Judge have asked the party to consider making an endorsement. Some candidates for City Council in both Central and Zachary have also requested the party’s endorsement. Remaining endorsements are expected by mid-October.