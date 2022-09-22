Charles Lee Hinton: Teacher, Advocate for Veterans

Charles Lee Hinton (10/6/42 – 8/25/22) Charles Lee Hinton passed away peacefully at his home on August 25 surrounded by family. He was a graduate of Central High School and Louisiana State University. He was a beloved educator and coach of 25 years.

Charles Lee faithfully served his country aboard the USS Essex from 1963 -1966. He continued service from 1978 – 1994 in the United States Navy Seabees Reserve Battalion 28 and was a four-time recipient of the Naval Meritorious Service Medal.

He was an active member in the Central community and Galilee Baptist Church.

“CL” was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, shipmates, and former students. Charles Lee is survived by his adoring wife of 57 years, Teddie; sons Jason (Jennifer) and Jeremy (Dusty); daughter Kelly Wolfe (Patrick); grandsons Briggs and Stratton Hinton; granddaughter Londen Duplantis (Jerry); great grandchildren Olivia June, Zach, and Zane Duplantis; sisters Betty Mae Taylor (Bill), Sandra Faye Griscom (Jim), Barbara Ann Holden as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his father Nathan Lee Hinton and mother Ethel Hinton. Services were held at Galilee Baptist Church, 11050 Hwy. 64, Zachary on Thursday Sept. 1.

Charles Lee bled red, white and blue. One of his proudest contributions to his beloved Central Community and Country is the Central Veterans Memorial. Please send donations in lieu of flowers to the Central Veterans Memorial or Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

***

This week, Teddy Hinton told Central School Board member Kim Powers the story of how the Veterans Memorial on Sullivan came about. “Charles Lee woke up in the night. He said building the memorial came to him in a dream. From that moment until he died, he never stopped working to build the Central Veterans Memorial. It was a passion of his. The thing he really wanted was a computer on the site where visitors could access the stories of Central’s veterans. Perhaps we can still do that!”