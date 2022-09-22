Proposal: Dedicate Giant U. S. Flag at Stadium to Hinton

Central School Board member Kim Powers wants to honor the late Charles Lee Hinton in a special way at Wildcat Stadium, the home of Central High School football and many other community events.

Ms. Powers said, “Charles Lee was an incredible man — an active participant in the Central community who added vitality and good humor to every issue before the city, a wonderful family man, and a leading advocate for our veterans. Thanks to Charles Lee and some of his running mates, Central has a beautiful veterans memorial and a faithful remembrance of Veterans Day every year. There should be some way to honor a patriot like this who has given so much to the Central community.”

The Central School Board is in the midst of large scale renovations at Wildcat Stadium on Hooper Road. Ms. Powers serves on the Facilities Committee, which planned the improvements at Wildcat Stadium and Central schools. One of the things in the plans for Wildcat Stadium is a gigantic American flag, which just been erected beside the concession stand on the east end of the stadium

Kim Powers said she will propose that the flag be dedicated to Charles Lee Hinton and the veterans of Central.

“My thought is that a large plaque be erected at the base of the flag pole and that it read, ‘This flag is dedicated to the memory of Charles Lee Hinton, veteran of the Vietnam War and long-time teacher and coach at Central High School, and to the Veterans of Central, whom he dearly loved and supported.’”

Powers said she was walking Wildcat Stadium viewing construction. She looked at the site of the giant flag pole and then at the Veterans Memorial across Sullivan. “That’s when I knew we needed to dedicate that flag to Charles Lee.”