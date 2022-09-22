West-Cal Arena in Sulphur Could Be Model for New Arena Funded for Central

Last Thursday, the State Bond Commission gave approval to $12 million to be used to construct an Arena and Events Center in Central. The approval came on the heals of the Capital Outlay Bill passed by the Louisiana Legislature earlier this year.

The funding was included in capital outlay by Sen. Bodi White (R-Central), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. The senator said he envisions a facility much like the West-Cal Arena and Events Center located in Sulphur. He said he hopes the facility, which would be oriented primarily to agriculture, would help preserve Central’s rural character for generations to come.

News of the funding was received with excitement by Central’s public officials. Under terms of the legislation, funding will go to the Central School Board.

Earlier this month, Central schools Supt. Jason Fountain put together a group of Central school board members to visit the West-Cal Arena in Sulphur. Mayor David Barrow and a number of other officials and private citizens joined in the trip.

Supt. Fountain said, “This is an unexpected opportunity for Central. The arena in Sulphur is beautiful and a great model for Central. We learned a lot and will be working on the concept.”

Fountain said, “The bill provided $1 million in cash, and we have already approved a cooperative agreement to receive this initial funding. Another $1.4 million is in P1 funding which could be bonded this year. The rest will probably be bonded next year. Now we will look seriously at location and begin to look at concept drawings. This project is in its infancy, but the potential is unlimited.”

Sen. White is excited about the arena. “It fits well with the northern part of Central where our people have animals. If you have a covered arena, there are so many things you can do. I believe it will be good for the community and generate revenue as well.”

The senator says he doesn’t believe Central has lost its rural character, and he doesn’t want it to.

Mayor David Barrow said, “This will be a mini Lamar Dixon and will serve us well for years to come. The city is more than willing to help with management and running of the facility.”

Central school board member Kim Powers said that is the direction things should move. “I’m very happy the school system is involved at this early stage, but ultimately this great project is more in line with the mission of city government.”