Carol Norwood Seeks School Board District 7

Carol Burton-Norton released the following statement in connection with her candidacy for the Central Community School Board from District 7:

Carol Burton-Norwood is a qualified and experienced candidate for the Central Community School Board, District 7. First, meeting in the Louisiana National Guard over 36 years ago, Carol (U.S. Army/NG Veteran) and John Norwood (U.S. Marine Corps Veteran/B.R. Police Homicide Commander-retired) married in 1987. Carol and John are lifetime residents of Baton Rouge, and the family has resided in Greenwood Subdivision off Foster Road (District 7) for 29 years.

They are the proud parents of four adult children: Candis N. (Master Sargent Joshua Goins – U.S. Airforce), Angel N. (Des Collins), Joshua and McCaleb Norwood. Carol and John have three beautiful grandchildren: Jaidyn, Josiah and Camden stationed with their parents at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, United Kingdom, Great Britain. Carol experiences today’s concerns of parents and grandparents. The need for a safe, progressive school system is her priority.

Carol’s family connection to Central Community School System spans over 17 years. Over the years, they have supported many school-related functions. Attended sporting events, cheerleader events, graduations, drama plays, honor roll programs, fundraisers, Cooking In Central, and Christmas parades are just a few of the activities the family attended and enjoyed.

Three of their children: Joshua G. (2005), Candis (2006), and McCaleb (Honors/ Scholarship-2021); a niece, Nia Jerro (Sr. Class President/Cheerleader/Scholarship-2022) and nephew, Harlan Jerro (U.S. Air Force Scholarship/ Sr. Class President/football-2019) are all Central High School graduates! Carol’s family attends school activities, shops and eats in Central. She is committed to the growth, advancement and the future of the City of Central.

Carol’s educational journey and career were interesting and rewarding. She graduated from Baton Rouge Magnet High School.

After attending LSU for two years, and Baton Rouge School of Computers, she enlisted in the Army National Guard. During her eight years as a Military Police, Carol completed training at Fort McClellan, AL, tactical training in Frankford, Germany, and served in the National Guard Police Unit.

During these years, she learned leadership skills that are still a valuable and valid part of life. Upon returning to Baton Rouge, she completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in Early Childhood Education from Southern with a certification to teach PreK-4 through 8th grade.

For the next eight years, Carol followed her passion and taught kindergarten in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

In 2000 to expand her desire to continue in early childhood education, she and John purchased and opened Trinity’s Children Academy, an early childhood school. Carol is committed to providing a solid early childhood foundation.

Over the last 22 years, she has built and established all aspects of the business. She has taught each age level and created curriculums. Personally providing employment for over 150 teachers/staff, Carol has hired, trained, and managed Trinity with great dedication. In the past 22 years of operating Trinity, Carol and her staff have cared for and educated over 1,000 early childhood students in the Central, Zachary and Baton Rouge areas.

Coupled with the other responsibilities as an owner and administrator, she established the business policies and procedures to meet DOE requirements and to keep the students and staff safe and protected. Carol’s experience in the areas of teaching, management and administration will be a great asset to the Central Community School System.

Carol is a committed Christian, serving in leadership roles at Abounding Love Ministries/CDA for over 33 years. Over the years, some of the ministries she was director over are: Children, Finance, Ministry of Help, Hospitality, Greeters, and Ushers. She participates in year-round Evangelism and Community Outreaches and teaches Bible Study.

In conclusion, Carol Burton-Norwood, the candidate for School Board, District 7, has the experience in education, leadership, management and administration (policy/procedure maker). Central’s children and their education are her priority! Carol would be a great asset to Central Community School System.