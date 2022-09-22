Christy Sloan Running for School Board In District 7

I’ve decided to run for the school board seat in District 7 because I love my community and I want to ensure the continuation of traditional conservative values free from the influence of more liberal state and national politics.

I’m qualified to be a member of the Central school board by being not only a parent, but both a homeschool and public school parent. I was a substitute teacher for 5 years.

I’ve also worked as a radio personality and have been co-owner/office manager of Manchac Office Repair for 15 years.

I was raised in Central. I moved away when my son was going to be bussed out of the Central schools. You can take the girl out of Central, but you can’t take Central out of the girl! I longed to move “home” since I left and finally had the opportunity to return in 2016.

I’ve been married to Tom Sloan for 20 years this September. I have an 18-year-old daughter, Sarah Sloan. She graduated from Central High this past May with honors. She’s attending LSU, majoring in mechanical engineering and minoring in music. She is a part of the LSU Marching Band and she’s also auditioned and has been accepted into this year’s symphonic band. My son, Dustin Dupre, passed away in January 2020. He was 25 years old. He was employed with the Clerk of Courts office. He had also been employed at Carlton’s Seafood. He was the tall red head who always had a kind word and a smile.

I volunteer at the Central community food bank. I’ve been involved with the Central High and Middle School band. I volunteered with the Wildcat Service Organization. I enjoy serving at church. I’ve been involved with Caring to Love Ministries and Trafficking Hope, to help end human trafficking.

I’ve been trained and volunteered as a CASA to be a voice for foster children. I’m a member of the Central Chamber of Commerce and the Republican Women of Central.