GOP Calls for Impeachment of President Biden

The governing body of the Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish on Tuesday unanimously voted to support a resolution condemning President Joe Biden and calling for his impeachment. The resolution came after a raid by the FBI on the home of former President Donald Trump.

The raid was cited by the resolution as one of the reasons Biden should be impeached, along with five other points. Parish Republican chairman Woody Jenkins said the resolution is an effort to show how strongly members of the Republican Party believe Biden is destroying the country and turning it into a “banana republic” where the rule of law has become meaningless.

Regarding the raid at Mar-a-Largo, the Republican leaders said one of the grounds for impeachment is “Invading the home of President Trump and seizing his documents, records, and data in an unprecedented and historic perversion of law enforcement and our system of justice.” The GOP leaders said, “In reality, Biden and the Attorney General have an inherent conflict of interest in any investigation of President Trump, because Trump is Biden’s leading opponent in the 2024 election. Biden and his top officials are violating their oaths of office by weaponizing their offices for political purposes.”

The resolution cited five other grounds for impeachment:

• Refusing to enforce federal law on immigration and actually facilitating breaking of our immigration laws, thereby flooding our land with millions of illegal aliens who have avoided the normal procedures set forth by law. This abject dereliction of duty and active criminality is subjecting us to child trafficking, murder, criminal gangs, drug trafficking on a massive scale, and burdening our communities with vast numbers of people who are not prepared to care for themselves.

Dismissing more than 60,000 members of our military who have devoted their lives to defending our country for the crime of failure to receive a vaccine that they chose not to take. This action has endangered our national security and violated their rights.

• Abandoning billions of dollars’ worth of advanced military weapons and national security secrets in Afghanistan.

• Tapping into America’s oil reserves supposedly to reduce prices for the consumer, while turning around and selling that oil to Communist China.

• Cooperating with the rump Jan. 6th “investigative committee” to create a third world-style show trial of President Trump and members of his administration in order to have President Trump ultimately convicted of a crime and barred from running in 2024.

Jenkins said the Republican Party is urging GOP leaders in Congress to begin an investigation now and be prepared to initiate impeachment proceedings in January 2023 when the new Congress is sworn in.