Josh Roy Seeking at-Large Council Seat

Joshua “Josh” Roy has announced his candidacy for Central City Council at-large. He currently serves as a member of the Council from a district.

Josh was born and raised in Baton Rouge and has resided in Central, Louisiana for nearly 15 years. Josh received his JD, magna cum laude from Southern University Law, graduating first in his class. While in law school, he served as a senior editor on the Law Review, a prestigious, scholarly journal focusing on legal issues. Josh is also a graduate of LSU, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science.

Professionally, Josh is a partner at the Maughan Law Firm and maintains an office in Baton Rouge as well as Central. In his relatively short career, Josh has litigated cases in state courts throughout Louisiana and has successfully litigated cases on appeal in state appellate courts and the Louisiana Supreme Court. He is a member of the Louisiana State Bar Association and the Baton Rouge Bar Association.

Josh currently serves on the board of directors for NephCure Kidney International, the only organization committed exclusively to support research seeking the cause of the potentially debilitating kidney disease Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and Nephrotic Syndrome, improve treatment and find a cure. Josh also serves on the board of directors for Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge, a non-profit resource center organized and directed by family members of individuals with disabilities including autism. He serves on the board of directors for Central Tigers, Inc., a local baseball organization dedicated to teaching youth baseball fundamentals and life lessons. Josh is an Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable in Boy Scouts of America which rank is only attained by four percent of Boy Scouts. The central theme behind Josh’s community service is to improve the community and its residents.

Josh is an active member of his church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, firmly believing that “when you are in the service of your fellow beings you are only in the service of your God.” Josh served a two-year full-time mission in the Durban, South Africa Mission where he was exposed to many different cultures and views. Josh believes that his experiences and the valuable lessons he learned while serving the people of South Africa have shaped him personally and professionally, always dedicated and committed to improving the community.

Josh resides in the Magnolia Bend neighborhood with his wife, Chelsey, and four sons, Braydon (14), Camden (9), Anthony (8), and Easton (5). Chelsey is a lifelong resident of Central who enjoys volunteering in Central Community Schools. She is involved in other community and social events in Central. Chelsey serves on the board of directors and as president of Central Community Assistance Foundation (CCAF), a non-profit organization created to assist students and families in the Centeal Community School System facing economic hardship. CCAF is also an intergral part of the annual Central Toy drive each year. Chelsey also serves on the board of directors for Cooking in Central, Inc. which holds an annual festival to raise money for Central schools and other non-profit causes.

Josh enjoys spending time with his family, fishing, LSU sports, and especially coaching his sons and other boys.

Josh is a conservative Republican candidate humbly seeking your support to be elected as councilman-at-Large. Having served as councilman for District 2 for the last four years, Josh feels that he is qualified and well equipped to assist and serve the Central community in a greater capacity.