Ray Ashford Vies for Council District 2

Alton Ray Ashford is seaking the Central City Council District 2 seat. He is a 58-year resident of Central and a 1982 graduate of Central High School. Ray Ashford has been working in the plumbing construction trade for 40 plus years. He’s been a state licensed plumber since 1988.

Alton has been married to Anita Augustine Ashford for 36 years. Anita is a 1979 CHS graduate and obtained her B.S. in 1983 and M.A. in 1992 from LSU. She is a retired teacher and Department of Education employee.

The couple have two married children and three grandchildren. Vincent and Julia Ashford and Finley Owen (1 year old), Hannah and Blake Comeaux and Josiah James (2 years old), and Nora Grace (3 months old).

They have been members of Journey Church for 13 years where they’ve served as life group co-hosts, life group captains, and on the prayer team. Before that, the Ashford’s attended Victory Bible Fellowship and Grace Restoration Church for 20 years where they served in children’s ministry from toddler to middle school ages.

Alton served three years on the Starkey Academy School Board. He coached elementary and middle school girls basketball at Starkey Academy and maintained the baseball and softball fields. He also coached boys tournament and fall league baseball.

He currently serves on the Central School Board Facilities/Equipment Committee. He served previously on this committee under Supt. Mike Faulk

He said, “For the past 10 years, I have researched and participated both individually and collaboratively with other concerned citizens on various city and school board issues bringing awareness and information to the public. This participation allowed me to offer both opposition and constructive input at council, school board, planning and zoning, and various types of committee meetings.

Our present City Council is made up of members from the business, education, engineering, and law professions. I feel a segment of our community is considered blue collar and would like to bring that background perspective to the council. I believe my district could benefit from a hands-on approach/involvement in helping to address citizen and district issues.