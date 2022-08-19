Dr. Kim Fralick Wants to Serve District 3

Dr. Kim Fralick is a candidate for Central City Council from District 3. She released the following statement: My name is Dr. Kim Fralick. I received a B.S. in animal science in 1990 and a doctorate of veterinary medicine in 1995.

I am a pro-life constitutional conservative. I have lived in Central since 1997. I moved here to open my Veterinary Hospital, which I did in 1999. We reared five children, four of whom still live in Central.

All my children attended the Central Community School System. I am active in my church, Greenwell Springs Baptist, where I have been a member for 16 years.

I love this city! It is truly a great place to live, have a family, and run a small business.

I believe there are some issues that I can be involved in correcting, expediting and accomplishing. I would like to see more focus on road improvement, addressing drainage, attracting business industry, and beautification. I believe I have the skill set and knowledge to work with the mayor and other council members to accomplish these things.

I am an independent thinker , but at the same time a team player. I know my heart is to do what is best for Central and her citizens.

I would be grateful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of District 3. I can be reached at 225-324-6634. I will make every effort to talk to each citizen, in person, in the next three months.