Dr. Kim Fralick Wants to Serve District 3

August 19, 2022 0 Comments

 Dr. Kim Fralick is a candidate for Central City Council from District 3.  She released the following statement: My name is Dr. Kim Fralick. I received a B.S. in animal science in 1990 and a doctorate of veterinary medicine in 1995. 

I am a pro-life constitutional conservative. I have lived in Central since 1997. I moved here to open my Veterinary Hospital, which I did in 1999. We reared five children, four of whom still live in Central. 

All my children attended the Central Community School System. I am active in my church, Greenwell Springs Baptist, where I have been a member for 16 years. 

I love this city!  It is truly a great place to live, have a family, and run a small business. 

I believe there are some issues that I can be involved in correcting, expediting and accomplishing. I would like to see more focus on road improvement, addressing drainage, attracting business industry, and beautification. I believe I have the skill set and knowledge to work with the mayor and other council members to accomplish these things. 

I am an independent thinker , but at the same time a team player. I know my heart is to do what is best for Central and her citizens. 

I would be grateful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of District 3. I can be reached at 225-324-6634. I will make every effort to talk to each citizen, in person, in the next three months. 

Twitter Digg Delicious Stumbleupon Technorati Facebook Email
Elections

About CCNAdmin

View all posts by CCNAdmin

No comments yet... Be the first to leave a reply!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.