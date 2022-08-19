Briton J. Myer Seeks Re-Election from District 5

Briton J. Myer is seeking reelection as the Central City Councilman from District 5. He released the following statement:

I would first like to say that it has been my honor and privilege to serve the citizens of this great city as Councilman for District 5 over the last four years. As a lifelong resident of Central, it has been a dream come true to keep my roots firmly planted here while being afforded the opportunity to serve others and do my part in keeping this city one of the best places to live in the state. Central truly is a hidden jewel and my wife, Chelsea, and I are truly blessed to be a part of it.

While I do love and enjoy my work as a practicing attorney, few things in life have brought the joy and satisfaction I have felt from helping those in the community and giving a voice to those who for years were simply ignored. I ran four years ago on a platform of drainage and roads. I am happy to report that we have accomplished a great deal on drainage and roadway projects in District 5 over the last four years. Working with our public works contractor, we have cleaned and excavated over 30 miles of roadway ditches and offsite drainage canals in District 5 with much more to come. We also have a large drainage project encompassing all of Brown Road and Carey Road currently underway. However, there is a great deal more that we can and will accomplish in the next four years, and I am humbly seeking your support in my re-election so that I can continue to work and advocate on your behalf as we strive to further improve our city.

When I first decided to run four years ago, I made a promise to you that I would not engage in the political games that have for years kept our city from reaching its true potential. My view has always been that as elected officials we are here to serve you, not our own egos. While like much of the country there are some divisions in our city on some issues, I have kept that promise and have maintained an active willingness to work with anyone on any project that will benefit our great city. If re-elected, I again promise to work openly and diligently with all our elected officials to ensure that even more is done in our city for your benefit in the next four years.

While I am proud of what the city has accomplished since 2019, I am more optimistic than ever about what the future holds for our community. Remember though, it is your vote and your voice that turns optimism into action. As the election season heats up, I will again be out in the community knocking on doors to visit and listen to your concerns about our city. I hope to speak to each and every one of you again as I work to earn your vote and support in the Nov. 8 election. Should you ever need anything at all or just wish to speak with me about our city, please do not hesitate to call, email, or message me on Facebook.

I can be reached by phone at 926-6788, by email at Briton.Myer@central-la.gov, and on Facebook messager at Briton J. Myer-Central City Councilman.