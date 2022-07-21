Chief Roger Corcoran, Chief James Salsbury In Rematch of Election From Four Years Ago

In the race for Central Police Chief, voters will face a rematch from 2018 between the controversial current police chief, Roger Corcoran, and the previous police chief, James Salsbury.

Corcoran received nationwide publicity and considerable criticism after arresting Pastor Tony Spell for holding worship services at Life Tabernacle during the pandemic. Corcoran is one of only two police officers in American history to have arrested a pastor for holding church.

Both Corcoran and Salsbury qualified Wednesday. Qualifying continues until 4:30 p.m. Friday.

In a statement, Corcoran said, “After taking office in January 2019, we have upgraded all antiquated equipment within the police department, including computers, software, a secured technology system, weapons for our officers, a secure reporting system for complaints, installation of an evidence tracking system and purchased the most up to date safety equipment for all of our officers. From day one, I have put my over three decades of law enforcement experience to work for you. We eliminated waste, improved our processes and made our officers, and city, safer.

Former Chief James Salsbury sees the current Police Department in Central in a very different light.

Chief Salsbury said, “We need to get our police department back on track.” He said Corcoran has tremendously increased the cost of the police department while actually providing less service. “The department’s budget has skyrocketed, but citizens are not getting their money’s worth.”

“You notice a large number of police units setting at the police station day and night. There are a couple of reasons for that.

“First, the chief has a high turnover rate. So he can’t keep good people. Second, he is not patrolling neighborhoods. Third, he is attempting to take over the role of the Sheriff’s office in investigating crimes. Fourth, he is not handling traffic properly. Fifth, he is not providing assistance during carpool time at our schools.”

“The current chief has dramatically changed the type of service the department is providing and not for the better.”

“How will we make things better? First, we will treat people better and retain good officers.

“Second, we will patrol the neighborhoods. People want to see our units in their areas. A police presence in the neighborhood is the best deterrent to crime.”

“Third, in regard to crime, our job is to get to the scene, hopefully while the crime is in progress. But the Sheriff’s office is the proper agency to investigate the crime. A small department like Central simply doesn’t have the manpower and the expertise to investigate serious crime. The Sheriff’s investigative unit will take over investigations once again.”

“Fourth, we will bring back our Traffic Division and properly patrol our roads and highways.”

“Fifth, we will resume our service to Central schools. We will once again show up at carpool time to expedite the flow of traffic. The carpool should take 20 minutes, not an hour or two. We did it before, and we will again.”

“As your police chief, I had a 10-year plan to build up our police department properly. We were in Year 4 of that plan when the new chief took over. We will get back on that 10-year track.”

“Remember this: A police department must grow at the same rate as the city, not faster and not slower. If it grows too fast, the city can’t afford it. If it grows to slow, essential services will be neglected and crime will skyrocket.”

“Don’t worry. As your chief, I will get us back on track!”