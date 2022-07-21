BriAnna McRae State 4-H Champ

BriAnna McRae, won the State Championship in Trail Class at the 4-H Horse Show at the Lamar Dixon Arena in Gonzales, Louisiana.

In trail, they maneuver over obstacles on horseback, they open and close gates, lope over logs, and cross a bridge, as well as other maneuvers. They are judged on how well they maneuver their horse through these obstacles.

This is the second year in a row for BriAnna to earn this title.

Also, she won 2nd in the 2022 Horsemanship class at the state level.

BriAnna is 12 years old and attends Central Middle School. She is a member of 4-H, Livingston Horse Show Association and the Greenwell Springs Youth Riders where she is also the Little Miss Greenwell Springs Youth Rider Queen for 2022.

She has won several titles showing her horse at Livingston Horse Show Association shows, which include 2019 Peanut Champion, and in 2020 and 2021, the Reserve Pee Wee Champion. She has won several buckles and two saddles as well as other prizes.

Her horse, Lucky Twisted, also known by her barn name, Rosie, is a 7-year-old palomino quarter Horse mare that was born and raised and trained at the family place in Central.