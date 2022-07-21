Lanier Baptist Church Christian Academy: A Great Christian Education K to 12th Grade

Lanier Baptist Church Academy is now registering for the 2022-2023 School Year with openings for K4-12th grade. LBC Christian Academy uses the ACE Ministry curriculum, a Bible-based K-12 curriculum, consisting of reading programs, core subjects, electives, and student programs. School literature says, “Your child will be trained with a character-building academic curriculum like no other.”

Each student entering the A.C.E. program is given a diagnostic test to determine skill and concept mastery. Specialized curriculum, known as PACES, will be ordered and ready at the start of the school year.

Registration Information and Tuition Fee Schedules are shown on the school’s website, www.lanierbc.com/lbc-Christian-academy.

There is an early bird discount and a 5 percent discount on tuition for those who have paid in full by August 1, 2022. When a parent has more than one child, tuition is discounted 5 percent for each additional child enrolled.

Each student learns essential academics and explores truths about God and His world without being pressured to keep up with a group. As the students move upward, level after level, and into new concepts, they are far better prepared to learn because they have mastered the skill on the previous level.

High school students are dually enrolled with Lighthouse Christian Academy, which provides students an accredited transcript for progress and school attendance.

Anyone interested should contact Lanier Baptist at 225.355.5605 or come by 4851 Lanier Drive.