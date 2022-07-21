A Very Brief History of Sandy Creek Baptist Church

History 1839

Mount Moriah Baptist Church

Records in Louisiana Baptist and Southern Baptist Archives indicate Mount Moriah Baptist Church was constituted on October 21, 1839. Prior to the Civil War, the church was moved to another location at which time the name was changed to Sandy Creek Baptist Church. The property on which the church is located was provided through land donated on June 2, 1873 by Mrs. Mary Anne Cain.

Early 1800 Settlement

The Beginning of Sandy Creek Baptist Church

A review of available resources reveals conflicting stories on the beginning of the community of Pride. However, in and around 1800, the families of Norwood, Chaney, Craig, Dreher, Forbes, and Kirby began settling in the areas of Pride, Milldale, and Deerford along Sandy Creek, and the Comite and Amite rivers.

A majority of the families residing in the area where Sandy Creek and the Amite River merged were of the Methodist faith, leading to the establishment of the church that eventually became known as Sandy Creek Baptist Church.

2011

Opening Of New Facility

On October 16, we celebrated the Grand Opening of our new facility, fully expecting that the presence of God will continue to go before us.

2013 – 2014

Starting “The Causes” Program

After several years of looking for property, our church founders made a unanimous decision to enlarge the place of our dwelling and expand our building into a better worship place for the whole community.

2020

Sandy Creek built a spacious spacious sanctuary. This expansion was necessary to match the organic growth that had been taking place over the last few years. We are encouraged by the diversity of our worship services and the unity found within all generations being represented. To God be the Glory!

