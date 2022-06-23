4th of July: A Time to Celebrate Our Beloved America!

Here in the Jenkins family, we love to celebrate this cherished holiday, and honestly, we feel so blessed to have been born in this great country!

So many before us have shed blood, sweat, and tears, all helping to give us the freedom we enjoy today…

My love for the United States of America is deep, but my concern today is also deep…

About 15 years ago I took up a hobby of reading books about the Founding Fathers. I heard a popular radio personality, who also loves history, say “Make sure you read original sources!” I took his advice and I have…

Goodness, it has been incredible to read about our Founders in their own words and in accounts written by those who knew them! In one such book about Thomas Jefferson, I was struck by this as he warned us:

“Experience has shown that even under the best forms of government those entrusted with power have in time, and by slow operations, perverted it into tyranny; and… the most effectual means of preventing this would be to illuminate, as far as practical, the minds of the people at large…

— Thomas Jefferson

Today, more than 250 years since these warning words were written by Thomas Jefferson, we can clearly see the U. S. slipping into tyranny. As then, the way to save our Republic is to shine a light on those who would undermine it. In September 1789, as delegates came out of the Constitutional Convention, a lady inquired of Ben Franklin, “Do we have a monarchy or a republic?” Franklin replied, warning us, “A republic, madam, if you can keep it!”

So, as we celebrate our nation’s birthday in just a few days, we must remember it is our duty to preserve all that has been given to us, especially our freedom of religion, our freedom of speech, and the right to bear arms.

Our Founding Fathers warned us that times such as these would come… and that when it does, we must shine a light on tyranny…

That is exactly what this newspaper has always done. It is my hope and prayer that this edition of the Central City News will serve notice to those who may contemplate violating our constitution that they will not succeed!

As Jefferson said, “If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, it expects what never was and never will be!” Please help us continue to shine a light!

Happy July 4th, 2022!

Diane A. Jenkins,

President, Community Press, LLC, which publishes the Central City News

Juris Doctor, LSU Law School

Former Assistant Attorney General

Former Assistant District Attorney