Meet the Protestor Whose Baseless Accusations Had Pastor Spell Arrested for Assault with Deadly Weapon

CENTRAL — For three months in 2020, a deeply disturbed individual named Trey Bennett stationed himself in front of Life Tabernacle and aggressively cursed the ladies of the church and used vulgar hand gestures. Police in Central were more concerned with protecting his First Amendment right to curse the congregation than to protect the congregation’s First Amendment right to have church. Neighbor Scott Sherwin made a video on FBI equipment and used that to get DA Hillar Moore to charge Rev. Tony Spell with assault with a deadly weapon. That bogus charge was finally dismissed last week.

One of the reasons that charge had to be dismissed was that it would have made a legal issue out of the surveillance system based at Sherwin’s home — who authorized it and why it occurred.