Key Bills Used to Rate Legislators’ Voting

FAIRNESS IN SPORTS

SB44 by Sen. Mizell FOR

Fairness in Womens Sports Act – Prohibits males from competing in female sports.

RIGHT TO LIFE

SB342 by Sen. Jackson FOR

Protect Babies if Supreme Court Returns Authority to States to Regulate or Prohibit Abortion

SB104 by Sen. Mizell FOR

Telephone access in outpatient abortion facilities

RELIGIOUS FREEDOM

HB953 by Rep. Seabaugh FOR

Religious Freedom – Requires government to use least restrictive means when religious liberties are in question.

HEALTH FREEDOM

HR116 by Rep. Edmonston

Against giving over sovereignty to the World Health Organization.

HB12 by Rep. Frieman FOR

To make it easier to terminate emergency declarations.

HB54 by Rep. Bagley FOR

Prohibits discriminatory practices on the basis of vaccination status or immunity status

SB141 by Sen. Morris FOR

Prohibits insurance companies from requiring a person or business to have a certain vaccination status or requiring information regarding vaccination status.

HB117 by Rep. Echols FOR

Protecting physicians right to prescribe drugs for Off Label use.

HB47 by Rep. Edmonston FOR

Requires that any communication issued to students or parents relative to immunization requirements include exemption information and an exemption form

HCR80 by Rep. Crews FOR

Directs the office of public health to conduct a comprehensive assessment of this state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

HCR3 by Rep. Bagley FOR

Repeals administrative rules of the La. Department of Health adding COVID vaccines to the state immunization schedule

HB640 by Rep. Wright FOR

Prohibit vaccines and vaccine-related pharmaceuticals produced with aborted human fetal-derived cells or human embryonic-derived cells

HB53 by Rep. Frieman FOR

Constitutional Amendment protecting autonomy in making personal health care decisions.

HB232 by Rep. Edmonston FOR

Prohibit requiring Covid vaccine information on Drivers License

HB427 by Rep. Amedee FOR

Ban vaccine to minors on school grounds unless certain conditions met.

HB531 by Rep. Amedee FOR

is denied entry into school because of immunization requireme

HB428 by Rep. Amedee FOR

Prohibits the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the state Department of Education from recommending any vaccine or medical procedure

HB1022 by Rep. Amedee FOR

Provides for a cause of action for mandating, recommending, or administering certain products

HB600 by Rep. Frieman FOR

Provides for release of opt-out information to the public when state law requires a vaccination or immunization

RIGHT TO BEAR ARMS

SB53 by Sen. Foil FOR

Provides certain exceptions to the crime of illegal carrying of weapons

SB143 by Sen. Morris FOR

Provides relative to the concealed carrying of firearms

HB43 by Rep. Frieman FOR

Provides relative to enforcement of federal firearm laws

FREEDOM

HB376 by Rep. Huval AGAINST

Prohibits operation of a motor vehicle while using a wireless telecommunication device

ELECTION INTEGRITY & QUALITY CONTROL

SB144 by Sen. R. Mills FOR

Require hand delivery of absentee by mail ballots

HB811 by Rep. Miguez FOR

Prohibits the use of private funds to pay election-related expenses

SB350 by Sen. Cloud FOR

Disqualify mail ballots that place flap inside sealed envelope.

SUNSHINE FOR SCHOOL BOARDS FINANCES

HB526 by Rep. Edmonds FOR

Public online access to spending of local School Boards

