Key Bills Used to Rate Legislators’ Voting
FAIRNESS IN SPORTS
SB44 by Sen. Mizell FOR
Fairness in Womens Sports Act – Prohibits males from competing in female sports.
RIGHT TO LIFE
SB342 by Sen. Jackson FOR
Protect Babies if Supreme Court Returns Authority to States to Regulate or Prohibit Abortion
SB104 by Sen. Mizell FOR
Telephone access in outpatient abortion facilities
RELIGIOUS FREEDOM
HB953 by Rep. Seabaugh FOR
Religious Freedom – Requires government to use least restrictive means when religious liberties are in question.
HEALTH FREEDOM
HR116 by Rep. Edmonston
Against giving over sovereignty to the World Health Organization.
HB12 by Rep. Frieman FOR
To make it easier to terminate emergency declarations.
HB54 by Rep. Bagley FOR
Prohibits discriminatory practices on the basis of vaccination status or immunity status
SB141 by Sen. Morris FOR
Prohibits insurance companies from requiring a person or business to have a certain vaccination status or requiring information regarding vaccination status.
HB117 by Rep. Echols FOR
Protecting physicians right to prescribe drugs for Off Label use.
HB47 by Rep. Edmonston FOR
Requires that any communication issued to students or parents relative to immunization requirements include exemption information and an exemption form
HCR80 by Rep. Crews FOR
Directs the office of public health to conduct a comprehensive assessment of this state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic
HCR3 by Rep. Bagley FOR
Repeals administrative rules of the La. Department of Health adding COVID vaccines to the state immunization schedule
HB640 by Rep. Wright FOR
Prohibit vaccines and vaccine-related pharmaceuticals produced with aborted human fetal-derived cells or human embryonic-derived cells
HB53 by Rep. Frieman FOR
Constitutional Amendment protecting autonomy in making personal health care decisions.
HB232 by Rep. Edmonston FOR
Prohibit requiring Covid vaccine information on Drivers License
HB427 by Rep. Amedee FOR
Ban vaccine to minors on school grounds unless certain conditions met.
HB531 by Rep. Amedee FOR
is denied entry into school because of immunization requireme
HB428 by Rep. Amedee FOR
Prohibits the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the state Department of Education from recommending any vaccine or medical procedure
HB1022 by Rep. Amedee FOR
Provides for a cause of action for mandating, recommending, or administering certain products
HB600 by Rep. Frieman FOR
Provides for release of opt-out information to the public when state law requires a vaccination or immunization
RIGHT TO BEAR ARMS
SB53 by Sen. Foil FOR
Provides certain exceptions to the crime of illegal carrying of weapons
SB143 by Sen. Morris FOR
Provides relative to the concealed carrying of firearms
HB43 by Rep. Frieman FOR
Provides relative to enforcement of federal firearm laws
FREEDOM
HB376 by Rep. Huval AGAINST
Prohibits operation of a motor vehicle while using a wireless telecommunication device
ELECTION INTEGRITY & QUALITY CONTROL
SB144 by Sen. R. Mills FOR
Require hand delivery of absentee by mail ballots
HB811 by Rep. Miguez FOR
Prohibits the use of private funds to pay election-related expenses
SB350 by Sen. Cloud FOR
Disqualify mail ballots that place flap inside sealed envelope.
SUNSHINE FOR SCHOOL BOARDS FINANCES
HB526 by Rep. Edmonds FOR
Public online access to spending of local School Boards
Developed by Central City News
